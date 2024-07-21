India trade talks set to be revived with first major UK ministerial visit

"What we're looking for is whatever is reasonable within the broad framework of international trade and services under Mode 4 of GATS [General Agreement on Trade in Services of the World Trade Organisation] to be able to have persons travelled for intercompany transfers etc.,” he added. The Prime Minister Keir Starmer-led Labour Party manifesto pledged to seek a “new strategic partnership with India, including a free trade agreement, as well as deepening cooperation in areas like security, education, technology and climate change”.

Lammy’s expected visit to India next week, on his way to the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Vientiane in Lao People's Democratic Republic, is expected to set the tone for how this pledge is to be realised.