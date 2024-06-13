India wants to increase domestic coal production, reduce imports: Kishan Reddy

New Delhi: India wants to reduce coal imports and increase domestic production, Union minister of coal and mines G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

India, the world's second-largest consumer of coal, imported 176 million tons of thermal coal in 2023, Reuters reported earlier in the year.

Imports are expected to not go beyond 160 million tons in 2024, Rajat Handa, vice president of international trade at a coal importing firm Agarwal Coal, told Reuters in February.

Reddy did not provide further details.