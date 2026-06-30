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Indian economy remains exposed to energy price shocks: RBI report

India’s sound macroeconomic fundamentals provide ample buffers to deal with external shocks, said the RBI's Financial Stability Report (FSR).
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 14:28 IST
Business NewsReserve Bank of IndiaIndian economy

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