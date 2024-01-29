Indian economy will face ‘cyclical slowdown’ in FY25, says Crisil’s DK Joshi

The global economy is expected to slow down, because the interest rates have risen quite a lot and their peak impact will be felt now. The base case for the world economy is a soft-landing scenario. For India, we do expect growth to cyclically slow down. The reasons for that would be, first, the global slowdown does impact us. Second, the interest rates and tightening financial conditions would also impact domestic demand. So these factors come into play. On top of that, I think there are a plethora of external risks. Our current growth estimate for FY25 is 6.4%.