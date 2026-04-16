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Indian exporters face new challenges as EU plans to widen carbon tax from January 2028

According to GTRI, by 2030, most industrial products entering the EU could potentially face some form of carbon tax exposure.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 14:36 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 14:36 IST
Business NewsEconomyEUExportsFTA

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