Indian government plans to shift from minimum wages to living wages

Urging the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to include elements which can assess 'multidimensional poverty' under 'living wages', the Indian government's suggestion is significant as the government is planning to move to living wages instead of minimum wages.

According to a report by Financial Express, official sources said, "A framework for living wages has to be prepared first, which the ILO has to do. We have suggested ILO to study the concept of multidimensional poverty in India (prepared by Niti Aayog) and consider it for drawing up the framework. It (the shift) may take some time…2025 may not be the year.”

Components included in multidimensional poverty are child and adolescent mortality, maternal health, nutrition, cooking fuel, drinking water, housing, sanitation, electricity, bank accounts, years of schooling, school attendance and assets.

The Netherlands currently follows a system of living wages and the ILO has been assessing whether a similar system could be followed in other countries.

Living wages is a minimum income required by a worker and his family to meet their basic needs and have a decent standard of living.