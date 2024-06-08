Indian households see inflation accelerating in next few months

Indian households expect inflation to accelerate through the next three months to one year driven mainly by food and housing, according to a survey by the country’s central bank.

Households believe inflation in India may rise by 20 basis points for three months and by 10 basis points over a year, according to one of the surveys released by the Reserve Bank of India on its website Friday. “Higher share of respondents expected prices and inflation to rise for all major product groups,” the central bank’s statement said.

Researchers gauge the direction, rather than the absolute level of inflation, through these surveys.

The survey results reflect the central bank’s view that while inflation is moderating, prices can flare up for many reasons and it can be tricky to achieve the last mile of disinflation.