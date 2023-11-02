Indians splurge big on festive season sales, buoying economy

By Ruchi Bhatia and Anup Roy

Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s festive season spending is booming as consumers splurge on cars, smartphones and TVs, buoying growth in one of the world’s fastest-expanding economies.

Sales at online platforms like Amazon.com Inc, and Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart was up by almost a fifth in the first week of the festive sales from a year ago. Digital transactions recorded by Unified Payments Interface surged about 40 per cent in October from a year earlier.