India’s fiscal prudence despite pandemic is role model for the world: Modi

“PM Package is holistic and comprehensive. It is interlinked with end-to-end solutions,” Modi said.

He further added that the vision behind the PM Package is to make India’s manpower and products globally competitive in terms of quality and value.

Infrastructure development has been among the focus of the Modi government. The Prime Minister pointed out that the government capital expenditure (capex) increased from Rs 2 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 11 lakh crore in 2024, a jump of 5 times in 10 years. While in the previous 10 years it increased by only 2 times from Rs 90,000 crore in 2004 to Rs 2 lakh crore in 2014.

According to the prime minister, the size of the union budget has increased three times in the past 10 years, rising from Rs 16 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 48 lakh crore in 2024-25.

Drawing a comparison with the previous government, Modi said in the last 10 years, the budgets of railways and highways have seen an increase of 8 times. Meanwhile, the agricultural and defense budgets have witnessed a jump of over 4 and 2 times, respectively.

“In 2014, MSMEs earning Rs 1 crore had to pay presumptive tax, now MSMEs with income up to Rs 3 crore can also take advantage of this. In 2014, MSMEs earning up to Rs 50 crore had to pay 30 per cent tax, today this rate is 22 per cent. In 2014, companies used to pay 30 per cent corporate tax, today this rate is 25 per cent for companies with income up to Rs 400 crore,” Modi said highlighting the pro-business initiatives taken by his government in the past 10 years.