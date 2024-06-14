India's forex reserves jump USD 4.3 billion to hit new all-time high of USD 655.8 billion

For the week ended June 7, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 3.773 billion to USD 576.337 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased USD 481 million to USD 56.982 billion during the week, the RBI said.