India's forex reserves rise to one-month high of $586 billion

Mumbai: India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.6 billion to a one-month high of $586.11 billion as of Oct. 27, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

The reserves had fallen by $2.4 billion in the previous week.

A $5 billion dollar/rupee swap conducted by the RBI last year, where it sold dollars and bought rupees, matured on Oct. 23, leading to a reversal of the trade.