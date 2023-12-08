India's forex reserves surpasses $600 billion mark after nearly four months

Mumbai: India's foreign exchange reserves increased to $604 billion as on December 1, surpassing the $600 billion mark after a gap of about four months.

The forex reserves were last above the $600 billion mark on August 11 this year.

"India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $604 billion as on December 1, 2023. We remain confident of meeting our external financing requirements comfortably," Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said, while unveiling the December bi-monthly monetary policy on Friday.

The reserves were $597.935 billion in the preceding week ended November 24.