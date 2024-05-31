India’s GDP growth surges to 8.2% in FY 2023-24; Q4 growth at 7.8%

Beating expectations of analysts, the fourth quarter growth stood at 7.8 per cent. Most analysts had pegged the Q4 growth data below 7 per cent. A poll conducted among 54 economists by news agency Reuters had pegged the Q4 growth at 6.7 per cent.

The Q4 growth number is also sharply higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s estimate of 7 per cent.

Real GDP or GDP at constant prices is estimated to attain a level of Rs 173.82 lakh crore in the year 2023-24, against the first revised estimates of Rs 160.71 lakh crore for the previous year, registering a growth of 8.2 per cent.

Nominal GDP or GDP at current prices is estimated to attain a level of Rs 295.36 lakh crore in the year 2023-24, against Rs 269.50 lakh crore in 2022-23, showing a growth rate of 9.6 per cent.

Lower inflation played a key role in the robust FY24 GDP growth number. Nominal GDP growth in 2022-23 was 14.2 per cent, while the real GDP growth stood at only 7 per cent. During the financial year 2023-24, the real GDP growth is higher despite lower nominal GDP growth numbers. This is due to lower inflation in 2023-24.

For the January-March quarter real GDP or GDP at constant prices increased to Rs 47.24 lakh crore against Rs 43.84 lakh crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year, posting a year-on-year growth of 7.8 per cent.

Nominal GDP or GDP at current prices in Q4 of 2023-24 is estimated at Rs 78.28 lakh crore, against Rs 71.23 lakh crore in Q4 of 2022-23, showing a growth rate of 9.9 per cent.

Real gross value added (GVA) growth accelerated to 7.2 per cent in 2023-24 from 6.7 per cent in 2022-23. This GVA growth has been mainly due to significant growth of 9.9 per cent in manufacturing sector in 2023-24 over -2.2 per cent in 2022-23 and growth of 7.1 per cent in 2023-24 over 1.9 per cent in 2022-23 for mining & quarrying sector, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a statement.

GVA is the value of goods and services produced in a country minus input costs, including raw materials. It adjusts GDP by adding subsidies and deducting taxes on products.

Real GVA is estimated at Rs 158.74 lakh crore in the year 2023-24, against Rs 148.05 lakh crore in the previous year, registering a growth of 7.2 per cent.

Nominal GVA is estimated to attain a level of Rs 267.62 lakh crore during FY 2023-24, against Rs 246.59 lakh crore in 2022-23, showing a growth of 8.5%.