India's GDP soars with 8.4% growth ahead of Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: India's economy grew by better-than-expected 8.4 per cent in the final three months of 2023 - the fastest pace in one-and-half years, fortifying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's record of providing a world-beating growth rate ahead of general elections.

The growth rate in October-December was higher than 7.6 per cent in the previous three years, and it helped take the estimate for the current fiscal (April 2023 to March 2024) to 7.6 per cent, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday.

The estimate for 2023-24 is better than the 7.3 per cent projection made in January and exceeds by a significant margin the outlook of 6.7 per cent and 6.3 per cent made by the IMF and World Bank, respectively.

The third quarter (October-December) growth came on the back of a double-digit (11.6 per cent) surge in the manufacturing sector. The services sector too saw a significant uptick, but the agricultural sector saw a modest contraction of 0.8 per cent during the quarter.

Private consumption growth too was sluggish at 3.6 per cent, and according to some economists remains an area of concern in the context of high GDP growth.