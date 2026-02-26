Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

India's GDP to grow between 6.8-7.2% in FY27: EY Economy Watch

It suggested that to attain the Viksit Bharat goal by 2047, India may have to increase its tax-GDP ratio largely by improvement of tax compliance as major tax reforms have already taken place.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 12:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 12:24 IST
Business NewsEconomyGDP

Follow us on :

Follow Us