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India’s gem & jewellery exports in FY 2025–26 at $27.72 billion signals structural reset

The performance comes amid a year marked by geopolitical uncertainties, evolving United States tariff regimes, and emerging tensions in West Asia.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 10:34 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsjewelleryExports

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