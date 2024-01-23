India's interim budget to reduce fiscal deficit in election year

Bengaluru: The Indian government will target a lower deficit in the 2024-25 fiscal year despite lifting capital expenditure to an all-time high, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said infrastructure investment would be a priority.

Being an election year, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is predicted to win a third term, the budget is expected to strike a balance between populist measures and fiscal prudence.

The government is aiming to narrow the fiscal deficit to 4.50 per cent of GDP by the end of the 2025-26 fiscal year (FY) from 5.90 per cent in the current year to end-March 2024.

The January 10-19 Reuters poll of 41 economists showed the February 1 budget is expected to target a narrowing of the fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP to 5.30 per cent in 2024-25.

"To achieve the (2025-26) 4.5 per cent deficit target, total expenditures would need to rise by no more than 7 per cent per FY on average...meaning an even more aggressive cut to expenditures is likely in the coming years," said Alexandra Hermann, lead economist at Oxford Economics.