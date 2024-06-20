India’s jewellery retail sector surges by $30 billion in 6 years: Report

Mumbai: India’s jewellery retail sector has surged from $50 billion in 2018 to $80 billion (Rs 666,480 crore) in 2024, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL).

There are multiple drivers in the industry leading to such rapid growth, driven by rising disposable income (higher per capita growth in double digits), an improving mix for regular wear (beyond weddings and investment-led), enhanced product offerings (design, diamonds, etc.), trust-building through hallmarking, and a better buying experience at organized retail outlets.

Within this landscape, organized retail accounted for about 36-38 per cent and comprised both pan-India and regional players.

The remainder of the jewellery retail sector continued to be dominated by the unorganized/local players, comprising over 500,000 local goldsmiths and jewellers.