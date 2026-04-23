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India’s textile exports grow 2.1%

The growth was achieved despite steep tariffs imposed by the United States — India’s largest export market — for most of the year.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 00:31 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 00:31 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTextile

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