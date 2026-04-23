<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday reported that India’s textile exports, including handicrafts, rose 2.1 per cent to ₹3.16 lakh crore in the financial year 2025-26, compared to ₹3.09 lakh crore in the previous year.</p><p>The growth was achieved despite steep tariffs imposed by the United States — India’s largest export market — for most of the year. </p><p>The reciprocal tariff regime began at 10 per cent on April 2, 2025, and escalated rapidly: reaching 25 per cent by August 7 and 50 per cent by August 28. The 50 per cent rate remained in effect until early February 2026. Following the US Supreme Court’s ruling against the sweeping tariffs, the Trump administration implemented a uniform 10 per cent tariff on all countries from February 24 for 150 days.</p>.India's domestic size jumped to Rs 14.95 lakh crore in 2024, study finds.<p>The Textile Ministry said the resilient performance reflects steady global demand and the continued competitiveness of Indian textile products. Exports registered growth in more than 120 destinations during April 2025–February 2026 compared to the same period last year, demonstrating strong geographical diversification.</p><p>Notable Growth in Key Markets:UAE: +22.3%, UK: +7.8%, Germany: +9.9%, Spain: +15.5%, Japan: +20.6%, Egypt: +38.3%, Nigeria: +21.4%, Senegal: +54.4%, Sudan: +205.6%</p><p>Among the major segments, ready-made garments (RMG) of all textiles remained the largest contributor to textile exports, increasing from Rs 1.35 lakh crore to Rs 1.39 lakh crore, up 2.9 per cent year on year, the statement said. </p><p>The ministry stated that the continued expansion of textile exports, backed by sustained policy support, reaffirms the government’s focus on strengthening the sector, generating employment, and pushing for higher value-added exports.</p>