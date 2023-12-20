India's total debt rises to Rs 205 lakh crore in September quarter

Mumbai: The country's total debt, or the total outstanding bonds which are being traded in the market, rose to $2.47 trillion (Rs 205 lakh crore) in the September quarter, according to a report.

The total debt amount in the March quarter of the previous fiscal was $2.34 trillion (Rs 200 lakh crore).

The central government's debt stood at $1.34 trillion, or Rs 161.1 lakh crore, in the September quarter, up from $1.06 trillion, or Rs 150.4 lakh crore, in the March quarter, Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder of Indiabonds.com, said, quoting data provided by the Reserve bank of India.