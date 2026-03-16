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India’s trade deficit narrows to $27.1 billion in February

India’s imports jumped from $51.33 billion in February 2025, to $63.71 billion in February this year, registering a year-on-year increase of over 24%.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 18:52 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 18:52 IST
Business NewsEconomyImportsTrade deficit

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