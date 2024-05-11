Industrial production growth slows to 4.9% in March

New Delhi: India’s industrial production growth slowed to 4.9% in March 2024 from 5.6% recorded in February, mainly due to poor performance of the mining sector and capital goods, and an expected slowdown in infrastructure expenditure.

However, the manufacturing sector witnessed stronger expansion on the back of some pick-up in consumption sentiment, official data showed on Friday.

For the full financial year 2023-24, the growth in factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), averaged 5.8%. This is higher than 5.2% expansion recorded in 2022-23.