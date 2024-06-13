Inflation eases to 5.1% in Jan; industrial output growth rises

New Delhi: There was positive news on the macro-economic front on Monday as retail inflation eased to 5.1 per cent in January from a four-month high of 5.69 per cent recorded in the previous month, while industrial production for December edged up, helped by a good uptick in manufacturing output, official data showed.
The industrial output growth measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose to 3.8 per cent in December, sharply higher from an 8-month low of 2.4 per cent recorded in November.
As per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation declined on a month-on-month and annual basis. The CPI-based retail inflation stood at 6.52 per cent in January 2023.
“CPI inflation came in slightly softer than our expectations led by moderation in food prices,” said Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.
The retail food inflation declined to 8.3 per cent in January from 9.53 per cent recorded in the previous month. Vegetables inflation eased slightly but remained elevated at 27 per cent. Foodgrains inflation (cereals plus pulses) softened by 200 basis points.
“Prices of some key food items remain high and will need to be monitored. On the plus side, rabi sowing has picked up and exceeded last year’s level which augurs well for food inflation going forward,” said Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist at CRISIL.
Core inflation eased to 3.5 per cent in January, the lowest level since 2019. The headline retail inflation has been above the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4 per cent for 52 months in a row.
Industrial output growth picked up pace in December, led by a sharp increase in manufacturing production. Manufacturing output growth rose to 3.9 per cent in December from a low of 1.2 per cent in the previous month.
“Encouraging sequential growth across the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors has supported growth during the month despite an unfavourable base. The positive aspect was the improvement seen in manufacturing output,” said Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings.
IIP growth stood at 5.1 per cent in December 2022. In terms of the use-based categories, only primary goods reported a sequential moderation in December 2023, with all five other categories reporting an improvement. Consumer durables and non-durables output grew by 4.8 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.
Analysts said the industrial output growth is likely to improve further in January. “With the available high frequency data for January 2024 appearing promising, we anticipate a modest rise in the IIP growth to 4-6 per cent,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.
Nayar said the retail inflation is expected to ease below 5 per cent in February-March period, and average at 5.3 per cent for the full year 2023-24.
“Going forward, in the next few months, the inflation is further expected to ease, however the risk to food inflation may remain upwards,” said Vivek Rathi, national director research at Knight Frank India.