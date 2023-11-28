Investors need not worry about Lok Sabha election outcome: FM

New Delhi: Uncertainty ahead of elections is normal but investors need not be jittery about the outcomes of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday expressing confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government would be voted back to power with “good majority”.
“I would think, they need not be jittery at all. To be unclear, to be keeping their fingers crossed and so on is normal, and I can understand that,” Sitharaman said while speaking virtually at the India Global Forum meeting held in Dubai.
“But here I am, also there are several people who are observing the Indian economy, observing the political environment, observing the ground-level realities and situation as proven today is that Prime Minister Modi is coming back, and coming back with a good majority,” she added.
The finance minister said that India is comfortably placed on macro-economic fundamentals. However, she underlined the challenges to the economy from external factors, especially declining demand in the advanced economies.
“Factors outside are beyond our control. Consumption is falling in many western economies. It would affect us because our exports are so much dependent on the European markets or the advanced economies, where if the demands are affected our exports are going to be adversely affected,” she said.
She said high interest rates in the US and other western economies would have a bearing on the investment flows to India.
Sitharaman emphasised on the need for continued systemic reforms to make India a $7 trillion economy.
“Will look at Indian economy a lot more open and transparent to ensure manufacturing and exports. Global value chain participation is important for India to reach $7 trillion economy,” she added.