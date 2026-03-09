Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Iran war impacts India’s $11.8-billion food exports to West Asia

Rice faces the largest potential impact. India exported $4.43 billion worth of rice to West Asia in 2025, accounting for 36.7% of its global rice exports.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 23:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 23:10 IST
Business NewsEconomyExportsWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us