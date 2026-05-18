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Keeping close watch on supply shock, impact on inflation: RBI Guv Malhotra

Malhotra said the RBI has been maintaining a neutral stance since June 2025, which gives it the flexibility to remain nimble in approach and respond judiciously to incoming data and information.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 16:34 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 16:34 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRBISanjay Malhotra

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