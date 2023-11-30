Key infra industries growth up at 12.1% in October; 4 sectors log double-digit expansion

New Delhi: The output of eight key infrastructure sectors jumped by 12.1 per cent in October 2023 against 0.7 per cent expansion in the year-ago period on account of a sharp uptick in production of coal, steel, cement and electricity, according to the official data released on Thursday.

These numbers assume significance as the eight core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Growth was primarily driven by a low base effect and double-digit growth in four sectors -- coal, steel, cement and electricity.

Infrastructure sectors grew by 9.2 per cent in September.