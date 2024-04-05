Krishnamurthy Subramanian's 8% growth projection for India different from ours: IMF

The IMF spokesperson clarified, "We do have an Executive Board. That Executive Board is made up of executive directors who are representatives of countries or groups of countries, and they make up the Executive Board of the IMF. And that's distinct, of course, from the work of the IMF staff.' The IMF would be updating its World Economic Outlook in the next couple of weeks. 'But our growth projections as of January were for medium term growth of 6.5 per cent, and that was a slight upward revision relative to October. Again, we will be presenting the latest forecast in just a couple of weeks," Kozack said.