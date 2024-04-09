Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat to be $1 trillion economy by FY39: Ind-Ra

The Maharashtra government has set a target to reach $1 trillion by FY28. To achieve this, Maharashtra’s nominal GSDP (in USD terms) will have to grow at a staggering CAGR of 18.0% during FY24-FY28. Similarly, Gujarat and Karnataka are aiming to reach the $1 trillion mark by FY31 and FY33, respectively. This would require their nominal GSDP (in USD terms) to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% and 13.5%, respectively, from FY24.