Manufacturing drags IIP growth down to 3.7% in June

India’s industrial output growth slumped to three-month low of 3.7% in June from 5.3% in the previous month dragged by sluggish expansion in manufacturing production, the government data showed.
Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had posted a growth of 12.6% in June 2022. May IIP growth figure has been revised upward to 5.3% from 5.2% reported earlier.
Manufacturing sector growth slumped to 3.1% in June from 5.8% recorded in the previous month, as per data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.
“The YoY growth in the IIP slid to a weaker-than-expected three-month low of 3.7% in June 2023 belying the hope engendered by the core sector print,” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA.
The sequential slowdown was led by the manufacturing sector, while the mining and electricity sectors witnessed an improvement in their growth performance amid deficient rainfall in the month.
Mining output growth accelerated to 7.6% in June from 6.4% in May. Growth in electricity production, which was a sluggish 0.9% in May, jumped to 4.2% in June. Analysts said deficient rainfall led to healthy expansion in mining and electricity during the month of June. Mining activities get negatively impacted during the rainy season.
Cumulative IIP growth in April-June period of the current financial year stands at 4.5%. In the same period last year it stood at 12.9% largely due to low base.
Manufacturing, which has 77.63% weight in the IIP, posted a growth of 4.7% in the first quarter of this fiscal year-on-year. In April-June 2022 period manufacturing had posted a growth of 12.8%.
“Going forward, two factors can swing the industrial performance — slowdown in the advanced economies, and inadequate monsoon in India,” said Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist, CRISIL.
On the use-based side, output of consumer durables contracted by 6.9% year-on-year in June dragged by a sharp decline in exports. Growth in the output of capital goods and consumer non-durables fell sharply in June on a month-on-month basis.
