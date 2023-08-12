Manufacturing drags IIP growth down to 3.7% in June

Cut-off box - Direct tax collections rise by 16% to Rs 6.53 lakh crore Gross direct tax collection rose to Rs 6.53 lakh crore till August 10 in the current fiscal which is 15.73% higher when compared with the corresponding period of last year the government data showed. During 1st April 2023 to 10th August 2023 period the Income Tax Department issued refunds amounting to around Rs 69000 crore which is 3.73% higher than refunds issued during the same period last year. Direct Tax collection net of refunds stands at Rs 5.84 lakh crore during the period 1st April to 10th August 2023 which is 17.33% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement. The direct tax collection till August 10 of the current financial year is 32.03% of the total Budget Estimates of Direct Taxes for 2023-24.