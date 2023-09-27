Merchant transactions to account for 75% of all UPI payments by 2025: Report

Peer to merchant (P2M) payments have especially seen a momentous upward trajectory in the first half of the current financial year, growing 119 per cent from 13.33 billion in H1’22 to 29.15 billion in H1’23 while their value grew 72 per cent from Rs 11.6 trillion to Rs 19.18 trillion during the same period, reflecting the increased penetration and adoption of UPI as a payment method in even smaller towns cities. Overall, P2M transactions accounted for 57.5 per cent of all UPI transactions in June 2023, as per Worldline’s report.