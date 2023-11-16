‘Microcredit portfolio covers less than a third of the potential demand today’

“India needs to grow at around 10% for three decades to become a developed country. The building blocks will have a multiplier effect only if the credit demand is met as credit will be the driver of India’s next phase of growth. MFIs are presently the most important institutions in the country as they have the ability to penetrate into rural areas, lend to last mile clients and contribute to inclusive growth,” India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on the launch of the report.