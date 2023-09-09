India enjoys a $3.8 trillion market moment as G20 leaders fly in

Foreign investors have bought more than $16 billion worth of Indian stocks on a net basis so far in 2023, set to be the biggest inflow in three years. The nation stood out in August, when overseas funds sold shares in almost every other Asian emerging market amid a global selloff. Onshore Chinese stocks saw a record outflow last month as Beijing’s attempts to restore market confidence fell flat with investors amid persistent worries over a property crisis.

“My favorite market in Asia remains India,” Chris Wood, the global head of equity strategy at Jefferies LLC, said in a Bloomberg Television interview this week. Wood described India as the “market I want to be in Asia for the next 10 years,” foreseeing strong growth in corporate earnings led by a rejuvenating private investment and real estate cycle.