Modi govt may stick to fiscal ‘glide path’ despite elections

India’s fiscal deficit or the gap between the government’s income and spending soared to a peak of 9.2% of GDP in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 related disruptions. It eased to 6.8% of GDP in 2021-22 and declined further to 6.5% of GDP in 2022-23. For the current financial year the government has set a target to bring it further down to 5.9% of GDP.