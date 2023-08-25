Moody’s concern on India’s debt position unfounded, says Govt official

He said India is continuing on the path of fiscal consolidation and committed to bring down the fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26. India’s fiscal deficit declined to 6.4% of GDP in 2022-23 after hitting a high of 9.2% in 2020-21 due to the pandemic. In the union budget 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to bring down the fiscal deficit to 5.9% of GDP in the current fiscal and reduce it further to below 4.5% by 2025-26.