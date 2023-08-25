Moody’s concern on India’s debt position unfounded, says Govt official

Gyanendra Keshri New Delhi, DHNS
Rating agency Moody’s recent comment that India suffers from high debt burden and has weak debt affordability is not factually correct and shows ignorance about the country’s macro-economic fundamentals, a senior government official said during an informal interaction with a few media persons in his office on Thursday.
“Bulk of our borrowings are in domestic currency. So the risk is minimal,” the official insisted, requesting not to be named.
US-based Moody’s last week kept its rating on India unchanged at Baa3, the lowest investment grade, but flagged concerns over high debt burden.
The official said India’s exposure to foreign currency volatility risk is minimal as the country has a very low proportion of external debt and foreign direct investment (FDI) is mostly converted in rupee.
In their meetings with Moody’s analysts before the announcement of ratings action, India’s finance ministry officials had made a pitch for ratings upgrade citing robust economic growth and strong macro-economic fundamentals.
Meanwhile, speaking at an event on Thursday Finance Secretary TV Somanathan India is likely to remain the fastest growing among major economies for the foreseeable future.
“India's rate of growth by any measurement is much faster than the top four - US, China, Japan and Germany. And, today we can safely say that all four are likely to have lower growth rates versus India in the foreseeable future," he said.
The government has pegged India’s economic growth at 6.5% for the current financial year. “The economy is doing much better than expected,” the top bureaucrat observed.
He said the budgetary estimates on tax collections and other receipts are conservative. “The possibility of a shortfall on the receipt side is very very unlikely,” he added.
He said India is continuing on the path of fiscal consolidation and committed to bring down the fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26. India’s fiscal deficit declined to 6.4% of GDP in 2022-23 after hitting a high of 9.2% in 2020-21 due to the pandemic. In the union budget 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to bring down the fiscal deficit to 5.9% of GDP in the current fiscal and reduce it further to below 4.5% by 2025-26.