Moody’s pegs India’s GDP growth at 6.4% in FY27

The rating agency noted that India’s GDP growth in the 2026-27 financial year would be better than all G20 member countries that include the major economies like the United States, China, Germany and Brazil.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 23:46 IST
Published 09 February 2026, 23:46 IST
