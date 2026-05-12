Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Moody's slashes 2026 India growth forecast to 6%

Moody's said India is "particularly vulnerable" to high oil prices given its heavy reliance on imported crude and LNG.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 08:53 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGDPMoody's

Follow us on :

Follow Us