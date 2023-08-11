Net direct tax mop-up grows 17% to Rs 5.84 lakh crore so far this fiscal, 32% of full-year target

The Income Tax department in a statement said the collections from direct taxes, which include personal income tax and corporate tax, up to August 10, 2023, continue to register 'steady growth'.

On a gross basis, direct tax collection grew 15.73 per cent to Rs 6.53 lakh crore till August 10 in the current fiscal. Rs 69,000 crore worth of refunds have been issued so far, 3.73 per cent higher than last year.