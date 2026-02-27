Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

New GDP series upgrades FY26 growth projection to 7.6%

India's GDP to cross 4 trillion dollars mark in FY27, said Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 16:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEconomyGDP

Follow us on :

Follow Us