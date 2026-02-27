<p>New Delhi: The central government on Friday upgraded its estimate for the current financial year’s economic growth to 7.6 per cent, up from the 7.4 per cent projection announced in January.</p><p>In the October-December 2025 quarter the country’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gdp">gross domestic product</a> (GDP) expanded by 7.8 per cent, lower than 8.4 per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter, as per data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-statistical-organisation">National Statistics Office</a> (NSO) released the first quarterly and yearly data of national accounts with base year 2022-23, replacing the previous series of 2011-12 base year.</p>.India's GDP to grow between 6.8-7.2% in FY27: EY Economy Watch.<p>The GDP growth for the 2024-25 financial year has been revised upward to 7.1 per cent. Real GDP or GDP at constant prices (2022-23) is to rise to Rs 322.58 lakh crore in the current fiscal.</p><p>Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices is estimated to increase to Rs 345.47 lakh crore in 2025-26, against Rs 318.07 lakh crore in the previous year, registering a growth of 8.6 per cent.</p><p>Addressing a press conference Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said India’s GDP is likely to cross the 4 trillion dollars mark in 2026-27, with nominal growth of 11 per cent. Real GDP growth in 2026-27 is estimated to be in the range of 7-7.4 per cent.</p><p>In the new series, the 2023-24 GDP growth number has been revised downward to 7.2 per cent from 9.2 per cent, while 2024-25 numbers revised upward to 7.1 per cent from 6.5 per cent. </p><p>“If we look at the levels the real GDP has increased significantly in the new base when compared to the old base because of better coverage and use of double-digit deflation and other methodological changes,” SBI Research said in a note.</p>.GDP to grow by 7.5% in FY26, says SBI report.<p>The size of the Indian economy is estimated to be smaller in the new series with 2022-23 base year than the old series with 2011-12 base. The nominal GDP for FY2024 and FY2025 is 3.8 per cent lower as per the new series when compared with the old series. </p><p>For the current financial year the nominal GDP as per the second advance estimate with 2022-23 base year is 3.3 per cent lower than the first advance estimate as per the old series.</p><p>“This implies that the fiscal deficit-to-GDP ratio would be 15-20 bps higher on an average during these years as compared to the previous estimates. More importantly, this would also imply a fiscal deficit target of 4.46 per cent of GDP for FY2027, as against the 4.3 per cent assumed in the budget, assuming a nominal GDP growth of 10 per cent in the fiscal,” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA.</p>