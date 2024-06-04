New govt to inherit strong economy, focus on making India developed nation by 2047

Deloitte South Asia CEO Romal Shetty said India is firmly on the growth trajectory as the world's fastest-growing economy and a key player in the global supply chain.

"With the new government, we expect second-generation reforms driven by technology to make India a global hub of innovation and a thriving digital economy. We must further accelerate reforms to strengthen ease of doing business, boost inbound investment, and solidify India's position as the top destination for GCCs (global capability centres) and high-tech manufacturing, with a focus on jobs," Shetty said.

In fact, reflecting the buoyant sentiments S&P Global Ratings last week upgraded India's outlook to positive, from stable, and said it could upgrade India's sovereign rating in next 1-2 years if the government continues reforms and adheres to the path of fiscal consolidation.

Last week, Moody's Ratings also said it expects policy continuity after the general election and continued focus on infrastructure development.