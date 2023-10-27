Onion prices surge by 60% in two weeks

The average wholesale price of onions has seen a spike close to 60 per cent in the last fortnight at the Lasalgaon APMC, which serves as the benchmark, The Economic Times reported. There has been an 18 per cent rise in the past week.

On Wednesday, the maximum price for the best quality onion hit Rs 50/kg in Delhi as well as in some Maharashtra markets.

Onion prices are expected to see a rise till December when the new kharif crop is expected to hit markets after a nearly two-month delay. The declining number of onions coming to markets is the primary reason behind the price hike.

"The average price of onions in Ahmednagar market has increased from about Rs 35/kg about around 10 days ago to Rs 45/kg now", ET reported Nandkumar Shirke, chairperson of the Association of Onion Traders of Ahmednagar District saying.

Average wholesale prices in most of Maharashtra's onion-growing districts are now between Rs 45-48/kg. On Tuesday, the average onion price at the Lasalgaon market was Rs 38/kg which is a 58 per cent spike from the Rs 24/kg it cost a fortnight ago.

The Modi government had imposed a 40 per cent duty on exporting onions on August 25 when prices started to rise on the back of delayed and lower sowing of the kharif crop. To suppress market rates, the government started selling Nafed-procured onions in the wholesale market below the prevailing rate.