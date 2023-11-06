PMGKAY free ration scheme extended: A look at the numbers

With five state Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls fast approaching, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, perhaps expectedly, has announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) free ration scheme for five more years.

The announcement was made over the course of weekend at poll rallies in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, wherein the PM said, "Under the PMGKAY, free ration has been provided to the poor in the country for the past three years. Even though the one-month free ration scheme is coming to an end, Modi’s commitment is to extend it for the next five years. For the next five years, the stoves of 80 crore people in my country will keep burning. This is Modi’s guarantee."

In light of PM Modi's announcement, we take a brief look at the scheme, its scope and costs associated.

What is the PMGKAY?

Introduced in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, the PMGKAY was launched with the aim of providing 5 kg of free foodgrains to eligible ration card holders under the National Food Security Act, 2013.

While the NFSA itself was introduced by the earlier UPA government, the two were merged in January 2023, following extensions to the PMGKAY scheme in the run up to the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections last year.