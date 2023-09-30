Poorest Monsoon in 5 years clouds India's sugar export prospect

India recorded the weakest monsoon rains in five years, increasing the risk to crops in the fields and raising the probability of longer curbs on exports of farm commodities such as sugar, rice and wheat.

The Asian nation, which relies on rains to irrigate about half of its farmland, received 820 millimeters (32.3 inches) of rainfall during the June-September monsoon season, 6 per cent less than the long-term average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Poor rains have increased worries that India, the second-biggest producer of wheat, rice and sugar, will continue to curb exports of key commodities to manage food inflation before the national election in 2024. Such a move would support global prices. Rice in Asia is near a 15-year high, while sugar in New York has jumped more than 30 per cent this year to trade just below a 12-year peak.