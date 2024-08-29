Prospective global gas supply glut to benefit India: ICRA

Bengaluru: The planned global capacity addition of about 193 million metric tonnes (MMT) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) between 2024 and 2028 is expected to lead to a supply glut and the consequent fall in prices in the pursuant years. This, combined with the anticipated modest growth in global natural gas consumption, is set to benefit India in terms of availability of LNG at reasonable prices, according to a report by the ratings agency ICRA Ltd, released on Wednesday.