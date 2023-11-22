Q2 economic growth likely at 7%, to beat RBI forecast: ICRA

New Delhi: The Indian economy is likely to have posted a growth of 7 per cent in the second quarter of the current financial year, higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) projections, on the back of robust investment activities, research firm ICRA said on Tuesday.
India’s investment activity was quite robust in Q2 of the current fiscal. The year-on-year growth performance of seven of the 11 investment-related indicators improved in Q2 relative to the previous quarter, ICRA said in a note.
While the year-on-year growth in the remaining four indicators weakened in Q2 relative to Q1, all of them witnessed a double-digit expansion in the quarter, including the CV registrations (+13.5 per cent), cement production (+10.2 per cent), the states’ capital outlay and net lending (+33.5 per cent), and the Government of India’s capex (+26.4 per cent), it said.
As per the latest National Statistical Office (NSO) data, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year. The NSO is scheduled to release Q2 data at the end of November.
As per ICRA, the gross value added (GVA) growth is estimated to ease to 6.8 per cent in Q2 from 7.8 per cent in Q1. Services sector GVA growth is likely to decline to 8.2% in Q2 from 10.3 per cent in the previous quarter. Agriculture sector GVA growth is estimated to fall to 1 per cent in the July-September quarter from 3.5 per cent in the previous quarter. However, industry sector GVA growth is estimated to accelerate to 6.6% in Q2 from 5.5 per cent in Q1.
“A normalising base and an erratic monsoon are expected to result in a sequential moderation in the GDP growth to 7 per cent in Q2 FY2024 from 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY2024. Regardless, we anticipate that the GDP expansion in this quarter will exceed the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC’s) October 2023 projection of 6.5 per cent,” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA.
High-frequency data suggests that the momentum of construction activity remained healthy in Q2 FY2024, with the sub-par rainfall resulting in relatively lower disruptions in the quarter vis-à-vis what was typically seen in the past. However, with a slowdown in national highway construction, the GVA growth of this sub-sector is likely to have eased to 7 per cent in Q2 from 7.9 per cent in Q1.
“Looking ahead, uneven rainfall, narrowing differentials with year-ago commodity prices, the possible slowdown in momentum of Government capex as we approach the Parliamentary Elections, weak external demand and the cumulative impact of monetary tightening are likely to translate into lower GDP growth in H2 FY2024,” Nayar said.