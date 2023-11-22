Q2 economic growth likely at 7%, to beat RBI forecast: ICRA

As per ICRA, the gross value added (GVA) growth is estimated to ease to 6.8 per cent in Q2 from 7.8 per cent in Q1. Services sector GVA growth is likely to decline to 8.2% in Q2 from 10.3 per cent in the previous quarter. Agriculture sector GVA growth is estimated to fall to 1 per cent in the July-September quarter from 3.5 per cent in the previous quarter. However, industry sector GVA growth is estimated to accelerate to 6.6% in Q2 from 5.5 per cent in Q1.