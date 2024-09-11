Quick commerce could wipe off 25-30% of Kirana stores: Report

Bengaluru: The rapid adoption of quick-commerce platforms coupled with discounting could wipe off 25-30% of kirana stores, according to a report by investment and advisory firm Elara Capital. As such, Kirana stores’ business has already declined by 25%-30% due to same reason.

Quick-commerce platforms provide fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) at a discounted price with superior user experience, including door-step delivery within minutes - a business model which has hooked Indians rapidly. Resultanly, retailers have seen the margins they get from FMCG companies getting eroded to 10-12%, as against 18-20% in the pre-Covid era.

The e-tailers have started offering more FMCG products. Today these products account for 10-12% of their bouquet of wares, rising from 4-5% in the pre-Covid days. To keep up with competition, the Mom-and-Pop shops have embraced united payments interface (UPI) payments and also facilitate delivery, communicating with customers over social media, particularly WhatsApp.