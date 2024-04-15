Rate chokehold on world economy is set to loosen only slowly

By the June decision, the Bank of England could be given confidence to cut by data that is likely to show headline inflation sinking below its 2 per cent target, and the impact of wage settlements for the crucial month of April.

Governor Andrew Bailey has been guarded on the exact timing of a reduction but recently said the UK is “on the way” to cutting rates after a shift in tone from the central bank’s rate-setters. While the next meeting in May, which includes a new round of forecasts, is seen as too soon for a pivot, the Monetary Policy Committee could use the decision signal an imminent shift is ahead.

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

“With headline inflation on course to fall below 2 per cent in coming months, the Bank of England is likely to start easing in the summer. We think the first move down will be in June, with cuts at each meeting until the end of 2024. That would mean rates end the year at 4 per cent. Slower cuts are likely in 2025 as the central bank feels its way toward neutral.”

—Dan Hanson

Bank of Canada

Current overnight lending rate: 5 per cent

Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2024: 4 per cent

Market pricing: Traders see policymakers implementing a first quarter-point cut in July and another by October. There’s a 40 per cent chance of another move by year-end.

The Bank of Canada’s governing council is actively debating when it can start to lower the benchmark from 5 per cent after getting better-than-expected inflation prints to start the year. Still, economic growth is running hotter, and officials said they need to see more evidence to be confident price pressures are sustainably returning to the 2 per cent target.

In press conference after the April decision, Governor Tiff Macklem told reporters a June cut was “within the realm of possibilities.” Economists expect policymakers to ease monetary policy at that meeting, and the two inflation prints leading up to the decision are crucial guideposts in determining how much earlier the central bank will end up frontrunning the Fed.

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

“A looming slowdown in economic activity sets the stage for a pivot this summer — we think in July. Though odds of swifter cuts increased as inflation surprised to the downside, the BoC is likely unconvinced that underlying inflation pressures have been fully tamed. Resilient demand and home price pressures — downstream of population growth and immigration — increase the odds of a secondary surge in inflation if monetary policy becomes accommodative too quickly.”

—Stuart Paul

BRICS CENTRAL BANKS

People’s Bank of China

Current 1-year medium-term lending rate: 2.5 per cent

Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2024: 2.2 per cent

China’s first quarter growth might beat estimates, according to strong early data. But the PBOC is expected to stick to its easing path, given weak inflation, a sinking property market, and the relatively ambitious GDP growth target of around 5 per cent for this year.

Worries about a weakening currency are weighing on Beijing’s mind, limiting the chance of bold reductions to key landing rates before any Fed decision on easing. A cut to bank reserve requirements is likely to come first, with several economists expecting a 25-50bp reduction in the second quarter.

The PBOC is seen as likely to step up lending to policy banks to support housing and infrastructure projects. While excitement about new QE-like monetary tools is growing, such innovations appear to be a way off yet.

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

“We expect the PBOC to lower its one-year policy rate by 10 basis points to 2.40 per cent in 2Q and deliver two more cuts of similar magnitude by the end of the year. Policymakers need to fight deflation in producer prices and downward pressure on consumer prices. Cushioning the housing correction also requires more stimulus. A constraint on the PBOC has been the weak yuan. The prospect of Fed easing in 2Q should make it easier for the PBOC to move.”

—David Qu

Reserve Bank of India

Current RBI repurchase rate: 6.5 per cent

Bloomberg Economics forecast for end of 2024: 5.75 per cent