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RBI announces $5 billion USD/INR swap auction on May 26 to inject liquidity

The auction, to be held on May 26, also comes at a time when the rupee has significantly depreciated against the American currency amid persisting global uncertainties.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 13:59 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 13:59 IST
India NewsRupeeEconomyRBIdollar

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