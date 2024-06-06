RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce monetary policy on June 7

Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the next set of monetary policy on Friday morning amid expectations of a status quo on the benchmark interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of India has been holding the key interest rate (repo) at 6.5 per cent since February 2023.

Experts are of the opinion that the RBI will maintain the status quo on interest rates as inflation remains a matter of concern, though the European Central Bank and Bank of Canada have started reducing their respective key rates.