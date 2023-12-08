RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the key lending rate unchanged on Friday with inflation control remaining a major focus amid expectations of a spike in food prices in coming months and better than expected economic growth.

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), consisting of three RBI and three external members, kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent.

The vote on the repo rate decision was unanimous.

Monetary policy will remain actively disinflationary, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The RBI also maintained its policy stance of "withdrawal of accommodation" to ensure inflation progressively aligns with the committee's target while remaining supportive of economic growth.

The RBI had raised the repo rate by a total 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022 in efforts to cool surging inflation, which dropped to a four-month low of 4.87 per cent in October, but is expected to remain above the RBI's 4 per cent medium-term target for some time.

India's economy grew 7.6 per cent in the July-September quarter, much faster than the polled median of 6.8 per cent and RBI's estimate of 6.5 per cent, helped by government spending and manufacturing, raising bets that Asia's third-largest economy will outperform its own estimates for the full year.